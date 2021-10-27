Clip of Mock Drill From Maharashtra Shared as ‘Terrorists Caught With Bomb'

A clip of a mock drill in Maharashtra's Amravati showing commandos arresting people from a bus is being shared on social media, where users have claimed that it shows two terrorists being caught with a bomb. The video also shows a team extracting a box from the bus, and then defusing the 'bomb'.

However, we found a longer version of the clip being shared, where the police can be seen addressing bystanders and informing them that the exercise was a drill.

The incident occurred in Paratwada, Amravati in Maharashtra and Inspector Mankar, the policeman seen in the video confirmed to The Quint that it was a drill.