Awareness Video of Boy Trying to Intoxicate Girl Shared With Communal Spin

A video of a boy mixing a substance in a girl's drink is being widely shared with a false communal claim.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of a boy mixing a substance in a girl's drink is being widely shared on social media with a communal claim that a Muslim boy was planning to intoxicate his Hindu friend.
However, we found that the video is not a real incident but a video created for 'educational purposes' as stated in the video's disclaimer at the end.
CLAIM
The claim along with the video reads, "यह देखिये इस Mस्लिम लड़के की करतुत,अपने हिन्दु लड़की दोस्त को पानी में नशे की दवा खिला कर इज्जत लुटने का प्लान बना रहा था पर होटल वालों के चालाकि और सतर्कता की वजह से पकड़ा गया। सतर्क रहिये सुरक्षित रहिए (sic)"
(Translated: Look at what this Muslim boy is doing. He was planning to rape his Hindu girl friend by intoxicating her, but he was caught because of the hoteliers' cleverness. Be alert, stay safe.)
You can view the archived version here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
At the end of the video in question, we noticed a text saying, "Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for educational purposes only!"
A text at the end of the video mentioned that it is for 'educational purposes only.'
We ran a keyword search on Facebook using the aforementioned text and came across a post shared by actor Hamsa Nandini that carried another video but showed a similar template of a CCTV footage as in the viral one.
Taking a cue from here, we scanned Nandini's Facebook timeline and found that she had shared the viral video on 18 October 2020.
The text along with the video read: "YOU COULD BE THE NEXT! ......Thank you for watching! Please be aware that this page features scripted dramas and parodies as well. These short films are for educational purposes only! (sic)"
It is pertinent to note that while the actor shared the video in 2020, the date stamp in the viral video mentions 15 October 2021, suggesting that it's not a real CCTV footage.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)