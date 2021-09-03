Child Singing in Video Misidentified as Grandson of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi

Social media users misidentified Siliguri-based Aryya Banik as Viraj Joshi, grandson of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of a child performing is being shared on WhatsApp and Facebook claiming that he is Viraj Joshi, grandson of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.
However, we found that it's a false claim. The child seen in the viral video is Siliguri-based Arrya Banik.
Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi, an Indian vocalist from Karnataka in the Hindustani classical tradition is lauded for his devotional songs or bhajans. He passed away in 2011.
CLAIM
The video that is being widely circulated on WhatsApp shows a child performing at the ITC Sangeet Research Academy in Kolkata.
The video is being shared on WhatsApp.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On carefully looking at the logo in the viral video, we noticed that it mentioned 'Sangeet Piyasi Calcutta'.
The logo stated 'Sangeet Priyasi Calcutta'.
We then found the longer version of the viral video on Sangeet Piyasi's YouTube handle that was uploaded in 2018 and the viral portion can be heard from 01:18 minutes.
The caption along with the video identified the child as Aryya Banik.
In an article published in 2018, The Hindu had mentioned that the then 12-and-a-half year old Banik who is based out of Siliguri, West Bengal, was learning from Kaushik Goswami, a teacher at Pandit Ajoy Chakravorty’s Shrutinandan in Kolkata and Pandit Niharanjan Bandhopadhyay.
The Hindu carried an article on Banik, mentioning that he is from Siliguri.
Speaking to The Quint's WebQoof team, Ajukta Sarkar, mother of Aryya Banik said that the viral claim is incorrect.
THEN, WHAT ABOUT VIRAJ JOSHI?
We came across an Indian Express article published in 2019 that carried the photo of the then 16-year-old Viraj Joshi, grandson of Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.
The Indian Express had earlier carried a photo of Viraj Joshi in an article.
Viraj Joshi had then performed at the Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, in Maharashtra's Pune.
Further, an article by The Times of India, published in 2021, carried visuals of him performing in Pune on the occasion of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary celebration.
On comparing the images of Aryya Banik and Viraj Joshi, we found a stark difference between the two.
Left: Aryya Banik. Right: Viraj Joshi.
Evidently, social media users misidentified Siliguri-based Aryya Banik as Viraj Joshi, grandson of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.
