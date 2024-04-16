No, This Video Does Not Show Crowd Gathered for Rahul Gandhi’s Recent Rally

Fact-Check | The video is unrelated to Rahul Gandhi's rally in Tamil Nadu.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a huge crowd is being shared on social media with users claiming that it shows visuals from the recent rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The video was shared with a caption that loosely translated to, "This crowd in support of Rahul Gandhi will give Modi Ji sleepless nights."
An archive of the post can be found here.
Are these claims true?: No, this viral video does not show a rally of the Congress leader or his party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
It has been online since at least March of this year and shows visuals from a Christian festival celebrated in Andhra Pradesh.
What led us to the truth?: A Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video directed us to a longer version shared on an unverified Instagram handle 'hosanna_fellowship_official'.
It was published on 11 March and its caption said, "#glory to for Successfully completion of 47th International Feast of Tabernacle from Hosanna ministries."
Taking this as hint, we searched for the words "Hosanna Ministries" on Google and came across a YouTube channel with the same name.
While going through the contents of the channel, we found a video titled, "HOSANNA MINISTRIES 47th FEAST OF TABERNACLES HIGHLIGHTS."
This video showed similar visuals as the viral one and its description mentioned the location as Gorantla, a village in Andhra Pradesh.
Comparing visuals: Team WebQoof compared a keyframe from the viral video to a visual from the YouTube clip and found that both of them were from the same event.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
An annual festival: As per The Hindu, large number of devotees gather to celebrate the annual festival called 'Feast of Tabernacles'. It is also known as 'Gudarala Panduga' in Gorantla.
The three day-event is organised by Hosanna Ministries who believe that the festival has its origins in the Old Testament of The Bible.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video does not visuals of a rally conducted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
