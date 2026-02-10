No, Maruti Suzuki Has Not Recently Launched a Mini Bus Priced at Rs 4.99 Lakh

An image of a bus inside what appears to be a showroom is doing the rounds on social media platforms with a claim that Maruti Suzuki has launched a mini bus in India, which is priced at Rs 4.99 lakh.

An X (formerly Twitter) handle named 'India & The World' shared the photo with a caption that said, "Maruti Suzuki Mini Bus launched in India at ₹4.99 Lakh (sic)."