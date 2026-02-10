No, Maruti Suzuki Has Not Recently Launched a Mini Bus Priced at Rs 4.99 Lakh

advertisement
An image of a bus inside what appears to be a showroom is doing the rounds on social media platforms with a claim that Maruti Suzuki has launched a mini bus in India, which is priced at Rs 4.99 lakh.
An X (formerly Twitter) handle named 'India & The World' shared the photo with a caption that said, "Maruti Suzuki Mini Bus launched in India at ₹4.99 Lakh (sic)."
What's the truth?: Maruti Suzuki confirmed to Team WebQoof that the viral claim was incorrect and no such official information was available.
How did we find that out?: On going through the official website and social media accounts of Maruti Suzuki, we did not find any such announcement that talked about the launch of a new mini bus.
The list of vehicles in the website showed hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, vans, S-CNG, and tour cars.
The starting price of a Maruti Suzuki van (closest to a mini bus classification) named 'Eeco' was around Rs 5,20,990.
Maruti Suzuki clarifies: Team WebQoof reached out to the company on e-mail to further verify the authenticity of the viral claim.
What about the viral image?: On passing the image through two detection tools namely — 'Undetectable AI' and 'WasitAI', we found that both of them showed conclusive results of the photo being an AI-generated one.
(Swipe right to view all results.)
The tool showed the image was likely created by AI.
The tool showed that the image was indeed created by AI.
Conclusion: It is evident that the claim about Maruti Suzuki introducing a new mini bus priced at Rs 4.99 lakh is false.
