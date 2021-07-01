That's Mani Mandir, Not 'Newly Renovated' Kashi Vishwanath Temple

The viral claim states that this is the newly renovated Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.
A video has gone viral claiming to be of the "newly renovated" Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
However, we found that the video is of Mani Mandir (temple) in Varanasi and not the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
CLAIM
Social media users are sharing the video with the claim that it is the Kashi Vishwanath temple, which has been renovated.
The post has also been viral on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND
In the comments section of the viral posts, users commented that it is the Mani Mandir in Varanasi. Taking cue from that, we searched for the video of the temple on YouTube.
We found a video published on 26 Jan 2021 by a YouTube blogger and the elements matched with the now viral video.
We also found the video of the temple on the temple's official website.
Next, we looked into news articles and found that Hindi daily Amar Ujala had done stories on Mani Mandir and several elements in the video matched with the photos they had published.
We also found the viral video uploaded by a channel named 'Planner India' in 2020 and in the description, it was written that the newly designed temple was developed by them.
The caption read, "This uploaded video is of Mani Mandir, Varanasi which is now-a-days viral as if in the name of Newly Renovated Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, Varanasi. Planner India confirms this is fake news & it is a newly designed and developed Temple by Planner India within the campus of Dharmasangh Ashram Durgakund Varanasi (sic)."
Evidently, a video of Mani Mandir has been falsely shared as that of "newly renovated" Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.
