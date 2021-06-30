Old Image Shared as Chandigarh Police Using Force Against Farmers

A photo is shared on Twitter that shows an elderly woman being dragged by the police. The claim says that it is shameful that Chandigarh police is treating civilians in an "inhumane" way and links the photo with the farmers' protest, which has been going on against the three contentious farm laws.

However, The Quint's WebQoof team found that the photo is from 2015 when cops lathi-charged farmers in Patiala, Punjab, opposing the district administration's move to take possession of Panchayat land.