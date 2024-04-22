Old Video of Man Hurling Stones at PM Modi’s Poster Viral as Recent Incident

Fact-Check | The video is old and is being shared with a misleading context.
A video showing a man throwing what appears to be a stone at a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being circulated as a recent incident, amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
What do viral posts say?: A premium X user named 'Vijay Thottathil' shared the video with a caption that said, "BJP has to introspect why so much of hatred against one man? Why people hate him so much?? Eventually you reap what you sow!."
Are these claims true?: No, the video does not show a recent incident. It has been online since at least December 2023 and reportedly shows a man hurling stones at PM Modi's poster in Maharashtra.
How did we find that out?: On using the help of Google Lens search, we found a report published on the online portal named 'The Siasat Daily'.
The report carried visuals from the viral video and said that a man pelted a stone several times at a poster on PM Modi in Maharashtra.
It mentioned that the video was shared by a Congress leader named Hitendra Pithadiya who criticised the Prime Minister.
The video was published on 29 December 2023.
Team WebQoof also noticed that "Chandramani Nagar" was written on top of the bus stop. For the unversed, Chandramani Nagar is located in Nagpur district of Maharashtra.
Visual from the viral video, where name on the bus stop can be seen.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is old and does not show a recent incident of a man hurling a slipper at PM Modi's poster.
