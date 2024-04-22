Fact-Check: No, This Video Does Not Show Allu Arjun Campaigning For Congress

Fact-check | An old video of Allu Arjun participating in a rally is being falsely shared as him supporting Congress party amid 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video showing actor Allu Arjun waving at the crowd in a rally is going viral to claim that it shows him campaigning in support of the Congress party during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search of some of the keyframes of the video on Google Images.
This led us to several reports shared by Hindustan Times, Times of India and ABP Live.
These reports stated that Arjun was invited to represent India as grand marshal at the annual India Day parade in New York in August 2022.
The article is from August 2022.
We then performed a relevant keyword search and found a YouTube video shared on 23 August 2022 by Arjun.
The surroundings and attire matched the viral video.
Conclusion: An old video of Allu Arjun participating in a rally is being falsely shared as him supporting the Congress party amid the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)