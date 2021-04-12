Video of Man Stabbing Wife in Delhi Viral With False Communal Spin

A CCTV footage in which a man can be seen stabbing a woman multiple times in public is being shared on social media with a claim that the woman was attacked because she was against ‘Love Jihad’, thus insinuating that the man is a Muslim.
However, we found that there is no communal angle to the incident and the man stabbed his wife on suspicion of infidelity. Further, both the accused and the victim belong to the same community.
CLAIM
The aforementioned video is being shared with a claim which reads: “कश्मीर तो दूर की बात है अब दिल्ली का हाल भी कश्मीर जैसा होता जा रहा है लव जिहाद का विरोध करने वाली महिला की चाकुओं से गोदकर खुलेआम हत्या कर दी जाती है और वहां के लोग देखकर निकल जाते हैं कोई उसे बचाता नहीं यही डर हिंदुओं की बर्बादी का कारण बनेगा आज नहीं तो कल होगा लेकिन यही खेल सब जगह होगा..... जागो हिंदू जागो |”
[Translation: Delhi is turning into Kashmir. A woman opposed to ‘Love Jihad’ was stabbed to dead in broad daylight. Nobody tried to help her. This fear will result in destruction of the Hindus. Wake up, Hindus! Else this will happen everywhere.]
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We searched Google with ‘Man stabs woman in Delhi’ and found a report by India Today dated 11 April, which carried a screenshot from the viral video.
Other reports by The Indian Express and The Hindu also presented similar details with no mention of any communal angle.
Next, we reached out to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini — Pramod Mishra. Speaking to The Quint’s WebQoof team, spokesperson from his office rubbished the claims around ‘Love Jihad’ being shared online in connection with the video.
A case of murder has been registered against Harish under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Clearly, a case of murder was shared on social media with a false communal spin.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer)
