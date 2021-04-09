2019 Photo From Prayagraj Shared As Kumbh 2021 Amid COVID-19 Surge

A photograph showing an aerial view of a crowded gathering has gone viral with a claim that it shows the crowd at Haridwar Mahakumbh Mela, which began on 1 April 2021, amid COVID-19 restrictions.

However, while there has been a sizeable crowd at Kumbh 2021, we found that the viral image was actually from Prayag Kumbh that took place in 2019 held at Prayag Triveni Sangam, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.