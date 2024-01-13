Old Video of Anti-India Protests in the Maldives Peddled as Recent

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Anti-India Protests in the Maldives Peddled as Recent

This video dates back to June 2023, when anti-India protests took place in Maldives.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: An old video of a protests against India in Maldives is being shared as recent. </p></div>
i

(Source: The Quint)

A video showing protesters wearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's masks to mock him and staging anti-India protests is going viral on the internet, as a recent one from the Maldives.

This comes amid the ongoing row between Maldives and India.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar posts can be seen here, here and here.)

What's the truth?: These visuals are old and unrelated to the recent row.

  • The video shows a protest held in June 2023 by the opposition party in the Maldives against India.

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search on Google, we came across a news report by Hindustan Times from 1 July 2023.

  • The report carried a video showing the same protesters wearing PM Modi's masks.

  • It also mentioned that the country's opposition carried out an "India Out campaign" on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.

  • It added that the Maldivian government condemns this act and still stands by its "India First" policy.

  • The second clip in the viral video matches with the video shown in the report.

The video is from 2023.

(Source: HT/Screenshot)

  • We found more reports by Scroll and Firstpost carrying the same video.

  • The report also carried an X (formerly Twitter) post from 29 June 2023, which carried the video.

Conclusion: An old video of protests against India in the Maldives is being shared as recent.

