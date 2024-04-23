Does This Image Show MS Dhoni Expressing Support for Congress in Elections? No!

Fact-Check | The image is old and is being shared with a misleading context.
An image of former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is being shared to claim that it shows him asking people to vote for Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Those sharing the video have uploaded it saying, "Dhoni asking people of India to vote for Congress."
What is the truth?: This photograph of Dhoni dates back to October 2020 and showed him celebrating his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reaching six million on Twitter (now known as X).
What led us to the truth?: A simple reverse image search using the help of Google Lens directed us to the same image shared on the official Instagram handle of CSK.
It was shared on 5 October 2020 and was captioned, "andri filled Thala Dharisanam as our Twitter fam becomes 6 Million Strong! #SixerOnTwitter #WhistlePodu #Yellove."
Next, we found a different post published on the same day on their official X account that celebrated the team reaching six million followers. The video showed different players from the team thanking people.
Conclusion: It is clear that the image is old and is being shared with a misleading context.
