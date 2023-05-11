Viral Video Shows Man Flying in Air? No, This Is a Magician Performing a Trick

Fact-check: An illusion performed by a magician in Tamil Nadu in 2018 is going viral as 'man flying in the air' due to the 'power of yoga'.
A video showing a man getting down on the ground from top of a building by 'flying in the air' and leaving his audiences surprised is going viral on social media.
The claim states that this man was able to 'fly' because of the 'power of yoga'.
Is the man really flying?: We found out that the man seen in the video is not actually 'flying'.
He is a magician by profession who performs illusions to trick people.
The magician, Vignesh Prabhu performed this illusion of 'flying' in 2018.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a keyword search on Google and came across the extended version of the viral video on YouTube.
The video was uploaded by a magician, Vignesh Prabhu on 8 August 2018.
The title of the video read, "FLYING MAN OF INDIA at 160 FEET".
The description of the video states that no camera tricks, visual effects or even ropes were used to perform this magic trick.
However, it also states that this 'magical performance' is done for 'entertainment purposes' only.
We came across Prabhu's website which carried a photo from this 'flying' stunt under the category of 'The Illusion Show'.
The website mentions Prabhu as an international magician and mentalist from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu who has worked in this field for over 15 years.
This screenshot was taken from Prabhu's website.
We also found a video on YouTube uploaded by 'Magic secrets Revealed' about a similar stunt and it revealed the mechanism behind this illusion.
It explained that the magician is attached with wires which are then lifted by a huge crane, creating an illusion that the man is floating in the air.
We have reached out to Prabhu for more details, the story will be updated when we receive a response.
Conclusion: An illusion performed by a magician in Tamil Nadu in 2018 is going viral as 'man flying in the air' due to the 'power of yoga'.
