Magician's Prank Video Viral as 'Demonstration of Ill Effects of Energy Drinks'

A video which shows a man performing various tricks with energy drinks is being shared to claim that he is demonstrating the harmful effects of these drinks on one's body.

What tricks?: The five-minute video shows him cutting the edge of a balloon, dipping it in an energy drink, and then successfully inflating it. He also shows how cooking eggs in energy drinks makes them extremely stretchy. Then as he adds white vinegar and an energy drink, he is able to crush a wooden hammer with his hands.