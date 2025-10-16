Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video Showing Pak Soldier Crying Linked To Border Clash With Afghanistan

Old Video Showing Pak Soldier Crying Linked To Border Clash With Afghanistan

We were able to trace this clip back to September, predating the recent border clashes between the two countries.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: We were able to trace this video back to September, predating the recent border clash.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: We were able to trace this video back to September, predating the recent border clash. 

(Source: The Quint)

advertisement

A video reportedly showing a Pakistan army officer becoming emotional while speaking at an event is being shared on social media.

Those sharing the claimed that it took place after the recent border clash between Afghanistan and Pakistan in October.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

This post recorded 251.4K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false. The viral video has been available on the internet since 16 September, weeks before the border clashes.

Also ReadFact-Check: Old Clip From India Viral as Afghan Forces Shot Down Pakistani Jets

What we found: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to the same video on Instagram from 16 September. This meant that the viral video predated the border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan which took place in October.

  • We found the same video uploaded on another Instagram page on 19 September.

  • We ran a relevant keyword search and found a report by India Today from 15 September that an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion took place in the Shand region of Mand, Balochistan aiming at a vehicle belonging to Pakistani security forces.

  • The blast claimed the lives of five service members: Captain Waqar Kakar, Naik Junaid, Naik Ismat, Lance Naik Khan Muhammad, and Sepoy Zahoo.

  • The border clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan broke out starting 8 October and are still continuing.

Conclusion: A video from September showing a Pakistani soldier crying is falsely being linked to the recent border conflict with Afghanistan.

Also ReadBJP Falsely Claims the Netherlands Issued Special Stamp To Mark 100 Years of RSS
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT