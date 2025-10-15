Did Owaisi Refuse To Accept ‘I Love Muhammad’ Photo Frame? A Fact-Check

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Did Owaisi Refuse To Accept ‘I Love Muhammad’ Photo Frame? A Fact-Check

Owaisi had objected after he noticed his picture next to Gumbad-e-Khizra.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video is being shared on the internet with a misleading context.</p></div>
Fact-Check | The video is being shared on the internet with a misleading context.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi is being circulated on the internet with a claim that it shows him recently refusing to accept a 'I Love Muhammad' photo frame.

What did users say?: An X (formerly Twitter) handle 'Indraneel' had posted with a caption that said, "At an event, youths gifted Asaduddin Owaisi a photo frame of the picture I Love Muhammad. Owaisi refused to accept it ..(sic)."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar such claims could be accessed here, here, and here.)

What are the facts?: The video is being shared without proper context. As per several reports, Owaisi had refused to accept the photo frame as it had the image of Gumbad-e-Khizra next to his own image.

How did we find that out?: A simple Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video directed us to a news report published by Live Hindustan.

  • The report said that people had gifted a poster to Owaisi, which featured his picture next to the Gumbad-e-Khizra.

  • To this, he responded in Hindi, "Where's the Gumbad-e-Khizra, and where am I? Why are you making me the culprit."

  • He later asked people to cover his photo with their hands and then returned the photo frame.

The report was published on 3 October.

(Source: Live Hindustan/Screenshot)

Other sources: NDTV, too, had shared a video on their official YouTube channel, where Owaisi could be seen asking people to cover his face.

  • He could be heard making the same statement as seen in the news reports above.

  • The video clearly showed that Owaisi returned the photo frame after he noticed his photo next to Gumbad-e-Khizra.

Did Owaisi say something?: While we did not find a direct response from Owaisi, he had reposted a clarification on his official X handle.

  • The post that was shared on 2 October said that Owaisi had accepted the photo frame, however, he objected when he found out that his picture was put next to Gumbad-e-Khizra.

  • This is when Owaisi returned the photo frame. The post urged others to not share "false propaganda".

The post was shared on 2 October.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

What is Gumbad-e-Khizra?: As per an article, the gumbad is a green-coloured dome over Prophet Muhammad's tomb and early Muslim Caliphs, Abu Bakr and Umar. It is located in Medina.

Conclusion: Evidently, the viral claim lacked essential context and the reason why Owaisi refused to accept the photo frame.

