Fact-Check: Viral List of 17 Names Does Not Show Indians Kidnapped by Hamas

A photograph showing a list of 17 Nepali nationals is being shared to falsely claim that it shows the names of 17 Indians who were kidnapped by Hamas.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
An archive of this post can be seen here.
How did we find out?: We noticed that the address column mentioned places such as Salyan, Kailali, Doti, and Gorkha, among others.
A simple keyword search told us that all of them were places in Nepal.
All places mentioned are in Nepal.
Taking a cue from this, we ran a keyword search with one of the names, adding Nepal as a search term. The result showed us a report by The Economic Times, which mentioned that 10 Nepali nationals were confirmed dead amid the Israel-Hamas war.
The names of the deceased mentioned in this article matches the names listed as deceased in the viral claim.
The names in the list match the ones in the viral photo.
Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs: In a press release dated 10 October 2023, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 10 of their citizens were killed in Israel and that both governments were working together to return their mortal remains to Nepal.
A newer press release published on 15 October by Nepal’s embassy in Israel confirms the name of five deceased citizens, stating that their bodies had been sent back to Nepal.
The document contains the names of five deceased, which are also seen in the viral claim.
Conclusion: A list of 17 names is going viral with the false claim that it shows Indians who were kidnapped, killed, or executed by Hamas.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)