2021 Clip of Lebanon Locals Stopping Hezbollah Members Falsely Shared as Recent

This video shows Druze villagers in Lebanon stopping Hezbollah members driving with rockets in a truck in 2021.

Rujuta Thete
Fact-check: An old video from 2021 is going viral to claim that it shows Druze locals of Lebanon, stopping and confronting Hezbollah members.
Fact-check: An old video from 2021 is going viral to claim that it shows Druze locals of Lebanon, stopping and confronting Hezbollah members.

(Photo: The Quint)

A video showing a crowd gathering on the streets is going viral online.

It further shows people surrounding the vehicle and shouting at a man who is sitting inside while others drag another person nearby.

The claim states that it shows Lebanese Druze locals who "kicked out a Hezbollah terrorist" and blamed him for launching rockets at Israel.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here, and here.)

Video is old: Yes, the video does show Druze villagers of Lebanon’s Hasbaya District stopping Hezbollah members driving through their village and blaming them for firing rockets from their village.

However, it dates back to 2021 and is not a recent incident.

How did we find out the truth?: Using Google Lens on Google Chrome, we ran a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video.

  • This led us to an Instagram post carrying the same video and the same context.

  • However, the caption specified that this video is from 2021.

The post can be seen here.

(Source: IG/Screenshot)

  • Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search on Google and this led us to a Facebook post shared by Al Arabiya News on 7 August 2021.

  • Although this video was from a different angle, both the video showed the same surroundings, same people in the crowd and the same person seated inside the vehicle who was being threatened.

  • The video’s caption stated, “Local Druze in the south of Lebanon drags Hezbollah members out of their vehicles in the town of Hasbaya after the Iran-backed group launched rocket attacks targeting Israel from nearby areas”.

  • We also found a report shared by Reuters on 6 August 2021 about this incident.

  • It stated that Hezbollah fighters who fired rockets towards Israel from Lebanon were stopped and confronted by the locals in Chouaya area.

Conclusion: An old video from 2021 is going viral to claim that it shows Druze locals of Lebanon, stopping and confronting Hezbollah members.

