Old Video Shared as Gujaratis Being Threatened by Khalistan Supporters in Canada

A video of a pro-Khalistan supporter threatening another individual is being shared on the internet as a recent incident from Canada.
What is the person saying?: The former can be heard saying in Punjabi, "Gujaratis, listen properly. We'll give you two-two slaps. If you want to have langar, keep quiet and have langar. Your community has done a lot of drama after drinking urine. I'm telling all Gujaratis, if you start fighting, we'll go into Gujarat, your home, and fight you. Go drink urine. Go do what you want."
What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to at least March of this year and was taken in Southall, United Kingdom.
How did we find that out?: We performed a keyword search on Google and came across a longer version of the video uploaded on the official channel of OneIndia News.
The video was uploaded on 23 March and was titled, "Khalistani supporters threaten a Gujarati man in Southall."
In this video, we could also see pro-Khalistan leader Avtar Singh Khanda. He was one of the alleged masterminds in an attack on the Indian High Commission in London.
News report: A report published in Fress Press Journal said that the incident reportedly happened in London's Southall.
It mentioned that the crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters led to protests in the United Kingdom.
In this context, one video went viral, which showed some protestors heckling a passerby.
The report further carried a post from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who condemned the incident.
Geolocating the place: Taking the help of 'street view' option in Google Maps, we tried looking for the place where the incident happened.
We were able to identify the location as Park Avenue in Southall England.
The available view is from August 2022 and shows several similarities.
Comparing the visuals: On comparing the video reposted by Sirsa to the visuals available on Google Maps, we could conclude that the incident happened in Southall.
The shape of the windows and the colour of the wall are the same.
One can see the reflection of the other building through the glass pane.
The same houses can be seen in the background.
Conclusion: It is clear that an old and unrelated video of a pro-Khalistan supporter threatening another individual is being falsely shared as a recent incident from Canada.
