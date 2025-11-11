Post Shows Husband’s Photo on Panchayat Flyer Instead of Wife? It's from a Film!

A post claiming that an election campaign poster in Kerala for a Muslim woman candidate displayed her husband’s photo instead of her own is being shared on social media.

The poster, written in Malayalam, allegedly reads “Vote for Sulaiman’s spouse Fathima” and mentions “Chakkarakkudam Gram Panchayat, Ward 11,” along with the emblem of a political group called PPDP.

The claim: Those sharing the post questioned the state of “literacy” in Kerala, a state known for having one of the highest literacy rates in the country.