Old Photos From China Shared as Images of Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR

A viral post on X has shared four photos, alleging that they show the recent pollution levels in Noida and other parts of the NCR region.

The post also claims that the government is manipulating Air Quality Index (AQI) data to downplay the severity of pollution.

What's the claim?: The post claims that the images showing a heavily polluted skyline with no visibility are from Delhi's National Capital Region(NCR), specifically Noida and Faridabad.