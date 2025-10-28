No, This Video Doesn’t Show Visuals of a Segregated Classroom in Kerala

A video of a classroom, where burqa-clad women can be seen sitting on one side and young men on the other side with a wall in between, is going viral on the internet as from Kerala.
What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user '@ssaratht' shared the clip with a caption that said, "This is Kerala, 100% literacy state, but no one wants to talk about this injustice, including secular Hindus."
What is the truth?: The video actually shows students studying at an institute in Maharashtra's Nanded. This makes the viral claim false.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video.
This led us to the same visuals shared on an Instagram handle called 'aamersrs_mos_academy'.
It was posted on 10 October with a caption that said "Guidance lecture. #education #mosacademy #nanded #islamic #deen #duniya #aakhira #coaching.
For the unversed, Nanded is a city located in Maharashtra.
About the account: We noticed that the user identified themself as 'Aamer Srs' and his bio indicated that he was the director of an institute in Nanded named 'MOS Academy'.
We have reached out to the user for his inputs and this report will be updated as and when a response is received.
Conclusion: Evidently, this video of a segregated classroom is from Maharashtra and not Kerala as claimed.
