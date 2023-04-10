Edited Screenshot Shared To Predict BJP Majority in 2023 Karnataka Elections

Social media users are sharing an edited screenshot to claim a majority win for the BJP in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.
(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
A screenshot purportedly showing a survey by ABP News, related to the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka is being shared on social media.
Polling is scheduled for 10 May in the state this year and the results are set to by announced on 13 May.
What are users claiming?: Social media users are sharing the screenshot, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to secure 115-127 seats by ABP's opinion polls, whereas Congress is expected to get 68-80 seats.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
(Archives of more such claims on social media can be seen here, here and here.)
Is it true?: No. The viral screenshot is edited.
ABP News aired the C-Voter survey on 29 March. The survey showed different figures when compared to the viral screenshot.
In the original survey, the BJP has been predicted to get 68-80 seats and the Congress is expected to secure 115-127 seats.
How did we find out?: The viral screenshot shows the logo for ABP News and text reading 'C-Voter' in it.
The screenshot shows ABP News' logo.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for ABP News' bulletin on the survey.
This led us a to video published on the news organisation's verified YouTube channel dated 29 March.
It discussed the opinion polls conducted for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, which found that Congress may secure a majority in the state.
About 4:12 minutes into the livestream, we saw a graphic mentioning that the BJP would get 68-80 seats, while the Congress was predicted to secure 115-127 seats during the survey.
We also found a part of this video on ABP News' verified Twitter account.
We saw that the figures in this video were edited in the viral claim.
The original shows a majority for the Congress party.
Conclusion: An edited screenshot was shared to claim that an opinion poll had predicted a majority for the BJP in the upcoming Karnataka elections.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)