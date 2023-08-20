Old Video of Karan Sangwan Falsely Shared as His Response to Unacademy and BJP

After online teaching platform Unacademy fired one of their teachers named Karan Sangwan, a video is now being shared to claim that it shows Sangwan's reply to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the platform.

What about the video?: The video shows Sangwan reciting a few verses in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "O life, I have seen your status, you see my courage, even after falling a hundred times, I am standing in front of you, now you see my passion."