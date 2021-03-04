Kangana Used Google Image of Smoothie? No, Screenshots Are Edited

A freshly-made bowl of smoothie caused quite a stir on Twitter, as Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared an image of it on Thursday, 4 March. Soon after, several social media users falsely alleged that she had passed off an image from a recipe site as 'self-made food’.

However, we found that the image shared by these users of search results on Google were in fact photoshopped to make false claims.

Ranaut had posted a picture of a fruit smoothie with the caption, “There is nothing I appreciate more than self made food, here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits (sic)”