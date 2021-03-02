Threat From Shiv Sena: Kangana Moves SC Seeking Transfer of Cases

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who along with her sister Rangoli Chandel, are facing prosecution in three criminal cases in Mumbai, has moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the cases to Himachal Pradesh, as per a report by Live Law.

"Petitioners face a threat unto life if the trials proceed in Mumbai, because of personal vendetta of Shiv Sena leaders against the petitioner", the plea reportedly claims. The petition has been filed through advocate Neeraj Shekhar.

Here are the cases for which the petition has been filed: