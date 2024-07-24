This Image of US VP Kamala Harris Posing With Jeffrey Epstein Is Altered

advertisement
An image of United States Vice-President Kamala Harris with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is being shared on the internet to take a dig at Harris.
What is the truth?: The image has been digitally altered to add Epstein's face. The original photo is from September 2015 and shows Harris posing for a picture with her husband, Douglas Emhoff, at the Broad Museum Black Tie Inaugural Dinner.
How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we isolated Harris' image and performed a reverse image search on it.
This led us to the original image uploaded on a stock image website named 'Getty Images'.
It was captured on 17 September 2015 and its caption said, "LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Douglas Emhoff and Kamala Harris attends The Broad Museum Black Tie Inaugural Dinner at The Broad on September 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California."
Comparing both visuals: When we compared the viral image with the one uploaded on Getty Images, we could conclude that the latter had been edited to morph Epstein's face.
Where was Epstein's image taken from?: Team WebQoof isolated Epstein's face and performed another round of reverse image search and came across a report published by The New York Post.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral image has been digitally altered to add Epstein's face.
