No, ISRO Chief S Somanath Did Not Visit RSS Office After Chandrayaan-3 Landing

A video of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath being felicitated by a group of people is being shared on social media, after the organisation achieved the historic feat of landing the Chandrayaan-3 near the south pole of the moon.

What are users claiming?: The short video is being shared to claim that Somanath was felicitated by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh's (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at the Sangh's office in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The claim was also shared by PC Mohan, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Bengaluru.