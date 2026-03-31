Old Ukrainian Drone Footage Falsely Shared as Destruction in Tel Aviv

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A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows drone footage of the destruction over Tel Aviv in Israel.
What did the video show?: The one-minute-long clip shows drone footage of massive destruction over a vast area.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and conducted reverse image search on some of them using Google Lens. This led us to a couple of old social media posts sharing the same video.
An account, @MrFukkew, who frequently posts about attacks on Ukraine, had shared the video in July 2023 with the caption 'This is what Russia turned Bakhmut into.'
Journalist Christopher Miller, from Financial Times, had also shared the same video in July 2023 with the caption 'New drone footage of destroyed western Bakhmut, result of months of barbaric Russian attacks on the eastern city once home to 70,000+, myself included, for more than 2 years.'
Sky News, a British television news channel, also reported that the drone footage was released by the Ukrainian Ground Forces and shows the devastating condition in Bakhmut, Ukraine.
Conclusion: An old video of the destruction in Bakhmut is circulating with the false claim that it shows the devastating condition in Tel Aviv.
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