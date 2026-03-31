Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Ukrainian Drone Footage Falsely Shared as Destruction in Tel Aviv

Old Ukrainian Drone Footage Falsely Shared as Destruction in Tel Aviv

The video was found to be from 2023 and shows the aerial view of Bakhmut, Ukraine.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video of the destruction in Bakhmut, Ukraine, is being circulated with the false claim that it shows the devastating condition in Tel Aviv, Israel.&nbsp;</p></div>
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An old video of the destruction in Bakhmut, Ukraine, is being circulated with the false claim that it shows the devastating condition in Tel Aviv, Israel. 

(Source:X/Altered by The Quint

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A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows drone footage of the destruction over Tel Aviv in Israel.

What did the video show?: The one-minute-long clip shows drone footage of massive destruction over a vast area.

An archived version of this claim can be seen here

(Source:X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here and here)

Is it true?: No, the video shows the condition in Bakhmut, Ukraine, after massive attacks by Russia.

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How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and conducted reverse image search on some of them using Google Lens. This led us to a couple of old social media posts sharing the same video.

  • An account, @MrFukkew, who frequently posts about attacks on Ukraine, had shared the video in July 2023 with the caption 'This is what Russia turned Bakhmut into.'

The post by Douggie Fukkew shows the destruction in Bakhmut. 

(Source:X/Screenshot)

  • Journalist Christopher Miller, from Financial Times, had also shared the same video in July 2023 with the caption 'New drone footage of destroyed western Bakhmut, result of months of barbaric Russian attacks on the eastern city once home to 70,000+, myself included, for more than 2 years.'

The X post shows the drone footage of destruction in Bakhmut as a result of Russian attacks on the city. 

(Source:X/Screenshot)

Sky News, a British television news channel, also reported that the drone footage was released by the Ukrainian Ground Forces and shows the devastating condition in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

Conclusion: An old video of the destruction in Bakhmut is circulating with the false claim that it shows the devastating condition in Tel Aviv.

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