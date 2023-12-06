Halal-Certified Aashirvaad Atta Export Pack Viral as 'Product for Indian Market'

Fact-check: An export product of Aashirvaad Atta was falsely shared as a halal-product sold in India by ITC Limited.
An image showing a logo of halal certification on a package of Aashirvaad Atta is going viral to claim that ITC Limited is selling this product in India.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search, we came across an X post from 26 April 2020 which carried a clear picture of the logo.
The logo read 'HALAL CERTIFICATION SERVICES (INDIAN) PVT. LTD.'
The logo was a halal-certification by a private company.
Taking a cue, we found Halal India's official website.
According to the website, this company is an international halal certification provider.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Halal India Pvt. Ltd. is one of the major halal-certifying organisations in India.
We have reached out to the private company with regards to the claim and the story will be update after we received a response.
ITC's clarification on X: We came across several posts on X by ITC's official account '@ITCCorpCom' which were made from 1 December.
Their posts dismissed the misleading claim and clarified that this packet seen in the viral image is only meant for export and is an old pack.
They stated that halal-certified products are not sold in India.
We also checked Aashirvaad's website and found a package of 'atta with multigrains' as shown in the viral image but it did not have a halal certified logo on it.
We have reached out to ITC with regards to the claim and the story will be update after we received a response.
We found another post on Facebook which carried an image of a similar packet and it not only showed the halal-certified logo but also a tag which said, "FOR EXPORT'.
Conclusion: An export product of Aashirvaad Atta was falsely shared as a halal-product sold in India by ITC Limited.
