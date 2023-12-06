Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Halal-Certified Aashirvaad Atta Export Pack Viral as 'Product for Indian Market'

Halal-Certified Aashirvaad Atta Export Pack Viral as 'Product for Indian Market'

This Aashirvaad atta package with a halal certified logo is meant for export.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: An export product of Aashirvaad Atta was falsely shared as a halal-product sold in India by ITC Limited.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: An export product of Aashirvaad Atta was falsely shared as a halal-product sold in India by ITC Limited. </p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

An image showing a logo of halal certification on a package of Aashirvaad Atta is going viral to claim that ITC Limited is selling this product in India.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: ITC clarified on X (formerly Twitter) that this pack is only meant for exports to other countries where halal-certification is necessary for sale.

  • It also clarified that this pack is not sold in any part of India.

Also ReadFact-Check: Fake Graphic Circulated to Claim ‘Oreo Contains Pork Fat and Milk'

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search, we came across an X post from 26 April 2020 which carried a clear picture of the logo.

  • The logo read 'HALAL CERTIFICATION SERVICES (INDIAN) PVT. LTD.'

The logo was a halal-certification by a private company.

  • Taking a cue, we found Halal India's official website.

  • According to the website, this company is an international halal certification provider.

  • According to a report by Hindustan Times, Halal India Pvt. Ltd. is one of the major halal-certifying organisations in India.

  • We have reached out to the private company with regards to the claim and the story will be update after we received a response.

ITC's clarification on X: We came across several posts on X by ITC's official account '@ITCCorpCom' which were made from 1 December.

  • Their posts dismissed the misleading claim and clarified that this packet seen in the viral image is only meant for export and is an old pack.

  • They stated that halal-certified products are not sold in India.

The tweet can be seen here.

  • We also checked Aashirvaad's website and found a package of 'atta with multigrains' as shown in the viral image but it did not have a halal certified logo on it.

This can be viewed here.

  • We have reached out to ITC with regards to the claim and the story will be update after we received a response.

  • We found another post on Facebook which carried an image of a similar packet and it not only showed the halal-certified logo but also a tag which said, "FOR EXPORT'.

This can be viewed here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: An export product of Aashirvaad Atta was falsely shared as a halal-product sold in India by ITC Limited.

Also ReadNo, Patanjali Isn’t Selling ‘Beef Biryani’ Spice Mix; That's an Edited Photo

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT