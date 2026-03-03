Two Old Clips Shared as Recent Visuals of a US Base Being Targeted in UAE

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Two Old Clips Shared as Recent Visuals of a US Base Being Targeted in UAE

We found that both of these videos were old and not recent as claimed in the viral social media post.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent incident.</p></div>
i

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A compilation of two videos showing explosions is being shared on the internet with a claim that they show recent visuals of a United States base located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) being attacked.

  • An X (formerly Twitter) premium handle shared the clip with a caption that said, "The U.S. base in the UAE once again."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

This post had clocked nearly 2.5 lakh views on the platform. More archives of similar such claims could be accessed here, here, and here.

What are the facts?: Both the clips could be traced back to June 2025 and reportedly showed visuals from Israel's Tel Aviv. This makes the viral claim misleading.

About the first clip: On performing a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video, we came across the same visuals uploaded on an X handle named 'BRICS News'.

  • It was posted on 14 June 2025 with a caption that said, "JUST IN: Iranian ballistic missiles continue to strike Tel Aviv, Israel."

  • This immediately made it clear that the video was old and unrelated to the recent geopolitical tensions.

What about the second video?: We isolated the frames of the second clip and repeated the process of performing a reverse image search on them.

  • A Google Lens search directed us to the same visuals shared on a Facebook handle named 'Aryen TV'.

  • The video was posted on 14 June 2025 and its caption when translated to English loosely said, "A scene from a little earlier in Tel Aviv at the moment the Iranian missiles fell."

While we could not independently identify the location or context of the clips, it is clear that both of them are old and unrelated to the recent escalations.

Conclusion: These videos claiming to show recent attack on a US base in the UAE are old and unrelated to the recent geopolitical developments.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

