Two Old Clips Shared as Recent Visuals of a US Base Being Targeted in UAE

A compilation of two videos showing explosions is being shared on the internet with a claim that they show recent visuals of a United States base located in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) being attacked.
An X (formerly Twitter) premium handle shared the clip with a caption that said, "The U.S. base in the UAE once again."
What are the facts?: Both the clips could be traced back to June 2025 and reportedly showed visuals from Israel's Tel Aviv. This makes the viral claim misleading.
About the first clip: On performing a reverse image search on the keyframes of the viral video, we came across the same visuals uploaded on an X handle named 'BRICS News'.
It was posted on 14 June 2025 with a caption that said, "JUST IN: Iranian ballistic missiles continue to strike Tel Aviv, Israel."
This immediately made it clear that the video was old and unrelated to the recent geopolitical tensions.
What about the second video?: We isolated the frames of the second clip and repeated the process of performing a reverse image search on them.
A Google Lens search directed us to the same visuals shared on a Facebook handle named 'Aryen TV'.
The video was posted on 14 June 2025 and its caption when translated to English loosely said, "A scene from a little earlier in Tel Aviv at the moment the Iranian missiles fell."
While we could not independently identify the location or context of the clips, it is clear that both of them are old and unrelated to the recent escalations.
Conclusion: These videos claiming to show recent attack on a US base in the UAE are old and unrelated to the recent geopolitical developments.
