Fact-Check: Indira Gandhi Did Not Host G20 Summit in India in 1983!

A video showing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi addressing an audience and greeting former Cuban President Fidel Castro is being shared on social media.

What does Indira Gandhi say in the clip?: In her address, Gandhi can be heard welcoming a 'large and eminent galaxy of spokesmen' to Delhi.

She also mentions that those present belong to around 100 sovereign nations that 'represent half the world'.

What is the claim?: Those sharing the video have claimed that this clip is from a G20 Summit that was hosted in India 40 years ago.