Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Edited Clip Shared To Show PM Modi Walking While National Anthem Is Being Played

Edited Clip Shared To Show PM Modi Walking While National Anthem Is Being Played

We found out that the video is altered.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show PM Narendra Modi walking on stage while the national anthem is being played in the background.</p></div>
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A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show PM Narendra Modi walking on stage while the national anthem is being played in the background.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi walking on stage while the national anthem is being played in the background.

  • One of the posts that shared the video is captioned, "If the Prime Minister is seen not standing respectfully during the National Anthem, it is fair to question that conduct. Patriotism should not be selective or dependent on political loyalty."

  • The post, uploaded on Facebook, garnered over 23 Lakh views.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The viral clip is edited, and the national anthem is not playing in the original video.

Also ReadOld Video Falsely Shared To Show BJP Hoisting Party Flag on Independence Day

How did we find out?: We observed the video and noticed a screen placed on the stage with 'Jasauli Kharg' written as the location.

A screengrab from the viral claim. 

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We conducted a keyword search and found an article by The Times of India, published on 20 June 2025.

  • According to the report, PM Modi was set to address a rally in Jasauli village in Siwan district, Bihar.

A report published by The Times of India.

(Source:The Times of India /Screenshot)

  • Following this, we conducted another keyword search and found videos of PM Modi at the rally.

  • The official YouTube account of Narendra Modi uploaded a video on 21 June 2025, captioned, "PM Modi receives an energetic welcome from people in Siwan, Bihar"

  • We noticed that the national anthem is not being played in the background.

The original video doesn't have the national anthem playing in the background. 

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

  • We found a report by News X that shared the same clip from PM Modi's public meeting in Siwan, Bihar.

  • The national anthem is not being played in the background.

  • Instead, a speaker welcoming PM Modi to the stage can be heard.

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The viral clip is edited, and the national anthem is not playing in the original video.

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