No Evidence, but MP Min Says Cow Dung ‘Havan’ Can Sanitise Homes

We looked for scientific studies or research papers that could support the claim that burning cow dung cake can sanitise one’s home but could not find anything.

FIT had previously spoken with Dr Sumit Ray, a Senior Consultant, Critical Care Medicine, who had said that there are no scientific studies to support the claims that cow dung or cow urine can help in the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.

“Scientifically, cow dung and cow urine are excreta from an animal’s (mammals) body, which is being thrown out. Unlikely to have any benefit to another mammal, such as human beings. There are no scientific studies or evidence to show that cow urine or cow dung has antiseptic properties. It is not going to help us with any infection, including coronavirus. Comments like these only add to the unscientific and irrational information that is spread,” Dr Ray said.