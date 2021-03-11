US Billboard on ‘Taxpayers’ Edited to Take a Dig at CM Kejriwal

An image of a hoarding in the United States has been edited to take a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is often attacked by the Opposition for doling out ‘freebies’ in the form of subsidies.

The billboard reads, “Nothing in this country is free. If you are getting something without paying for it, thank a taxpayer.” The text, “Not to Kejriwal,” has been edited on to the original image.

CLAIM

The image was shared by user ‘Monisha Chakraborty Yadav’ on Twitter, garnering over 10,200 likes at the time of writing this article.

The image was also viral back in February 2020, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

You can view an archived version here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

A keyword search of the text on the billboard led us to an article on a website ‘al.com’ which carried the original image.

The image had gone viral on social media after it was tweeted by ‘AlFreeMarket,’ back in June 2015. The location of the billboard has been identified as South Alabama in the US.

A comparison of the viral image with the original one can be seen below.

Evidently, an image of a billboard in the US was edited to take a dig at Delhi CM Kejriwal.

