Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Pak Cricket Team Captain Did Not Snub Indian Captain During Coin Toss

No, Pak Cricket Team Captain Did Not Snub Indian Captain During Coin Toss

SynthID said that most of the image was edited or generated using Google AI.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated image is being shared to claim that Pakistan's cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha ignored his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav when he offered to shake hands.</p></div>
i

An AI-generated image is being shared to claim that Pakistan's cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha ignored his Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav when he offered to shake hands.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

An image showing Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav extending his arm to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart Salman Ali Agha while the latter stands still is being shared on social media.

The claim: The image is being shared to claim that it shows Agha snubbing Yadav after the coin toss for the match between the two teams in the ongoing 2026 ICC T20 Men's World Cup.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • Neither of the captains shook hands or attempted to do so. The viral image is AI-generated.

Also ReadUnrelated Clips Shared as People Protesting in US After Release of Epstein Files

How do we know?: We noticed that the image carried the logo for Gemini, Google's  Gen-AI chatbot and virtual assistant.

The image had Gemini's logo.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • We asked Gemini to deploy SynthID to check whether the image was created using its tool, and it responded saying, "Analysis of this image indicates that all or most of it was edited or generated using Google AI."

  • Additionally, we ran the image through Hive Moderation's AI detection tool, which showed a 99.9 percent certainty of the image being made using AI.

The image is an AI-generated one.

(Source: Hive/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An AI-generated image is being shared to claim that Agha snubbed Yadav after the coin toss during the recent India-Pakistan match.

Also ReadAI-Generated Clip of Nirmala Sitharaman Speaking About Investment Scheme Viral

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT