No, India Hasn’t Pulled Out 500 Billion Euros From United Kingdom’s Economy

advertisement
A link to a YouTube video discussing India's withdrawal of 500 billion euros from the United Kingdom's economy is going viral on social media platforms as a recent incident.
The video was published on an unverified YouTube channel named 'Kindom Unveil' on 28 October and was titled, "1 MIN AGO: India PULLS £500 Billion from UK Economy — Starmer BEGS for Mercy!."
What's the truth?: The description of the video clarified that it was "entirely fictional". There is no evidence that India has pulled such a huge amount from the UK. This makes the viral claim false.
How did we find that out?: We checked the YouTube video and found that its description carried a disclaimer.
It said, "Disclaimer: The stories presented on this channel are entirely fictional and crafted solely for entertainment. Any resemblance to real events, individuals, or situations is purely coincidental and unintentional."
No news reports: Team WebQoof did not come across any credible news reports or information available in the public domain that mentioned India pulling out money from the UK.
It should be noted that if such an incident had indeed happened, there would have been several news reports considering the gravity of the situation.
PIB fact-check wing clarifies: The official X handle of the fact-checking wing of Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the viral video and termed it as "fake".
The post shared on 31 October said, "The Government of India has taken NO such decision!."
Conclusion: It is evident that the claim about India pulling out 500 billion euros from the UK economy is false.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)