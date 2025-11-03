Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AI-Generated Pics of Cricketers Shared as Real Images After 2025 Women's CWC Win

AI-Generated Pics of Cricketers Shared as Real Images After 2025 Women's CWC Win

The images were artificially created using AI and do not depict actual post-match celebrations.

Priyanshi Khandelwal
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check|The images of the celebration of India’s win in the Women’s Cricket World Cup have been generated by AI.</p></div>
i

Fact-Check|The images of the celebration of India’s win in the Women’s Cricket World Cup have been generated by AI.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

India’s women’s national cricket team won their maiden title after defeating South Africa in the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on 2 November.

Several images claiming to show celebrations after India’s win are going viral on social media.

What do they show?: One of the viral visuals shows Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian Women's National Cricket Team, holding the trophy while asleep.

  • Another shows the entire women’s team celebrating on the field with the cup.

  • Both of these images have been widely circulated on X, formerly Twitter.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

An archived version of this post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

What's the truth?: The photos were generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and are not true representations of the post-win celebrations.

Hints in the viral images: A closer look at the photographs reveals several inconsistencies.

  • In both images, the faces appear unusually smooth, waxy, and evenly lit, as if they have been airbrushed.

  • In the image showing what appears to be Harmanpreet Kaur holding the trophy while she sleeps, the golden sphere and metallic parts of the trophy are overly reflective and appear computer-rendered, lacking natural light reflections.

The image had several glaring inconsistencies.

(Source: Viral image/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  • In the stadium image, every player seems to be lit perfectly from all angles, which is highly unlikely in a real outdoor setting with stadium lights.

  • Additionally, several faces in the image share almost identical features.

  • The background crowd and confetti also appear too evenly spaced and uniform in texture, indicating artificial generation.

The image had several glaring inconsistencies.

(Source: Viral image/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

What did AI-detection tools show?: Team WebQoof ran the viral images through two AI-detection tools—SightEngine and Hive Moderation.

  • Both tools conclusively indicated that the photos were indeed AI-generated.

(Swipe right to view all images.)

The tool showed that the image was AI-generated.

The tool showed that the image was AI-generated.

The tool showed that the image was AI-generated.

The tool showed that the image was AI-generated.

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral images were generated using AI and do not show real visuals of India’s post–World Cup victory celebrations.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

