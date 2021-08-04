No, Lack of Funds Wasn't Why India Played Football Barefoot in 1948 Olympics

A set of images are being shared on social media platforms with a misleading narrative that the Indian football team had to play barefoot at the 1948 London Olympics, as they could not afford to buy shoes.

The narrative is being shared with an image of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and goes on to say, "This was the time when Nehru's clothes went to Paris to be dry-cleaned."

However, we found that the Indian national football team that played in the 1948 London Olympics had no issue affording shoes. The team did have shoes with them in London, they simply preferred to play without them as much as possible. The players only wore footwear when the playing pitch was damp or muddy.