Clip of Sudhir Chaudhary Discussing India's Veto Power UNGA Is AI-Manipulated!

A video of Doordarshan News' Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary purportedly talking about India at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is being shared on social media.
In the video, Chaudhary says that India, too, has veto power in the UN now, despite the USA lobbying against giving India this power.
He goes on to talk about how a majority of the countries voted in favour of giving India veto power, further claiming that people chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' at the UNGA.
At the time of writing this report, this post was shared over 11,000 times.
Is it true?: No, the video has elements of content made using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
How do we know?: We noticed that at several points in the video, Chaudhary broke his speech in the middle of words, said incomplete words, and the words he was saying did not match the movement of his mouth.
A quick keyword search showed us that there were no credible reports about India being given the veto power at the UNGA.
Given these findings, we suspected the video to be created or manipulated using AI.
We shared the video with the Misinformation Combat Alliance's (MCA) Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU), which analysed the full audio and the first two minutes for video content.
For the entire audio track, Hive Moderation's tool said that the audio was "Not AI-Generated."
Additionally, Eleven Labs' tool noted that the probability of the audio being created using their tool was very unlikely, pegging it at two percent.
However, Hiya's AI voice detector tool consistently found the track to be "generated or modified by AI."
Similarly, Swiss company Aurigin.ai's tool too, found that the track was AI-generated.
As the audio was analysed in two minute segments, it placed the probability of it being an AI-generated audio track between 71 and 88 percent.
(Swipe to view findings.)
(Source: Aurigin.ai/DAU/Screenshot)
(Source: Aurigin.ai/DAU/Screenshot)
(Source: Aurigin.ai/DAU/Screenshot)
(Source: Aurigin.ai/DAU/Screenshot)
Hive Moderation's tool also analysed the video element of this claim.
Their detector flagged several frames in the video as ones being tampered with AI, especially the ones featuring Chaudhary.
(Swipe to view.)
Chaudhary's face was consistently flagged in the video
(Source: Hive Moderation/DAU/Screenshot)
(Source: Hive Moderation/DAU/Screenshot)
Conclusion: An AI-manipulated video of Sudhir Chaudhary is being shared to falsely claim that India was granted the veto power at the UNGA.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)