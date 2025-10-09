Why Pakistan’s Pasni Port Pitch to the US is Riskier Than it Looks

​Reports indicate that Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, during his September 2025 meeting with US President Donald Trump, proposed that the US build a US$1.2 billion ‘civilian’ deep-water port at Pasni, along with a rail link into Pakistan’s mineral heartland of Baluchistan.

Apparently, Pakistan also offered to allow the US to operate Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from Pasni. It would be recalled that the US’s CIA used to operate armed UAVs from Shamsi airfield (near Quetta) for counter-terrorism operations till Pakistan evicted them after the US’ air-attack on Pakistani Post “Salala” in November 2011.

Ostensibly, Munir’s proposal seems to have two broad components: