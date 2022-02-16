Disturbing Video From May 2017 Shared Targeting SP Govt in UP

The incident happened in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh in May 2017.
A disturbing video of a group of men manhandling and harassing two women is being shared on social media, to claim that it showed the situation in the state before 2017, i.e before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came to power.
But we found that the claim is false. We came across news reports on the incident from May 2017, two months after Adityanath assumed office in 2017. The incident occurred in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh and all four prime accused had been arrested.
CLAIM
The video is being shared claiming that it shows the condition of women in Uttar Pradesh before Yogi Adityanath came to power in 2017, and that it would happen again if Yogi Adityanath is not voted to power.
(Warning: We have refrained from using the video link as it shows scenes of abuse against women. Viewer discretion is advised.)
The video has been shared on social media platforms.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using InVID, we divided the clip in to keyframes and ran reverse searches on a few of them. One search led us to an Aaj Tak report dated 28 May, 2017, which also carried the same visuals.
The report was dated May 2017.
According to the report, the incident occurred in Tanda in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, where 12-14 men harassed and molested women. The video of that act had gone viral on social media.
It added that the Tanda Police had taken cognisance of the act even before any body registered a complaint.
The police identified 14 people in the video, including some minors. A 20-year-old Shehanawaz from Kuwakhera was the first person arrested, it noted.
The Quint had also reported on the case, noting that 10 people had been arrested overall.
Clearly, the incident occurred in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh in May 2017, two months after Yogi Adityanath assumed office and not before his tenure, as claimed.
