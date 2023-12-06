Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, Video Does Not Show Muslim Men Thrashing Women on Turkish Flight

No, Video Does Not Show Muslim Men Thrashing Women on Turkish Flight

The video is from 2021 and shows a fight between passengers which started because of baggage space.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video showing a brawl between passengers on a flight is going viral to claim that it shows Muslim men attacking an American woman on a Turkish airline.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: The video dates back to 2021 and shows a fight between passengers which started because of a lack of baggage space in the airplane's overhead bin.

How did we find out the truth?: On conducting a relevant keyword search along with performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, we came across old reports.

  • Several reports from April 2021 shared by Independent, The Sun and Mirror carried the same video.

  • The reports stated that it showed passengers fighting for baggage space in the overhead bins on Tunisair flight TU216.

  • It added that the flight's crew "desperately tried to break them up when some of them were insulted and physically attacked".

  • The articles also stated that this was shot when the plane was at Istanbul Airport in Turkey.

The video dates back to 2021.

Conclusion: An old video showing a fight between people for baggage space on Tunisair airlines is going viral with a false communal angle to it.

