Has BJP Asked To Make Arrangements for Workers From Other States in WB? No!

A letter purportedly issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal unit is doing the rounds on social media platforms amid the ongoing state assembly elections.

What is the claim?: Those sharing the viral letter have claimed that the BJP has asked its Mandal presidents to make necessary arrangements for its party workers arriving from other states for voting purposes.

Who shared it?: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh, on its official X handle, shared the letter with a similar claim.