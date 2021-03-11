No, Man Pleading Before UP Cops in Viral Video is Not a BSP MP

Next, we searched Google with keywords “Criminal surrenders with don’t shoot me placard in UP” and came across reports by India Today and Times Of India which corroborated details mentioned in the NDTV report.

However, contrary to the claim, none of the reports mentioned that the said criminal was formerly associated with the BSP.

We further went to website of MyNeta — a datbase on election related information in India — and searched for Naeem, who according to the viral video, is a member of the BSP. We found 25 politicians under this name. However, none of them belonged to the BSP.