Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Image of Dharmendra Pradhan’s Letter of Resignation Is Fabricated

Fact-Check: Image of Dharmendra Pradhan’s Letter of Resignation Is Fabricated

We found out that the image is fabricated.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An image is being shared, falsely claiming to show India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation letter.</p></div>
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An image is being shared, falsely claiming to show India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation letter.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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An image is being shared, claiming to show the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan's, letter of resignation.

  • The claim is going viral amid student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the image is fake and does not show an authentic document.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video Shared as Crowd Marching Towards Jantar Mantar Protest

How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and could not find any credible sources sharing the image or reporting on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

  • Following this, we compared the image in the claim with an authentic letter issued by Dharmendra Pradhan.

  • We observed that the signature and the letterhead in the claim image do not match the authentic letter issued.

The comparison of the two documents.

(Source: Government of India/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The image is fake and does not show an authentic document.

Also ReadUnrelated Video Shared as One of Nihang Sikhs Using Swords During CJP Protest

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