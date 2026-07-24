Fact-Check: Image of Dharmendra Pradhan’s Letter of Resignation Is Fabricated

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An image is being shared, claiming to show the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan's, letter of resignation.
The claim is going viral amid student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister.
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the image is fake and does not show an authentic document.
How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and could not find any credible sources sharing the image or reporting on Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Following this, we compared the image in the claim with an authentic letter issued by Dharmendra Pradhan.
We observed that the signature and the letterhead in the claim image do not match the authentic letter issued.
Conclusion: The image is fake and does not show an authentic document.
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