Photo of Seer From Haryana Falsely Shared as Yogi Covered in Snow in Himalayas

Several social media users are sharing a photo of a what seems like a seer sitting and meditating with the claim that it shows a yogi (seer) covered in snow and meditating in the Himalayas.

However, we found that the claim is false. The man seen in the photo is a seer named Baba Sarbangi also known as Bhale Giriji Maharaj from Rindhana village in Haryana. In the photo he is seen covered in ashes and performing 'Agni tapasya', a form of prayer in Hindu religion where one meditates around fire.