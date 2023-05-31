Fact-Check: Old Image Viral as 'Modi No Entry' Hoardings Put Up in Rajasthan

Fact-Check| This hoarding is old and is not related to Rajasthan.
A hoarding which reads "Modi No Entry" is going viral on the internet with a claim that it was recently put up in Rajasthan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting.
What have users said?: A user named Siya Choudhary uploaded the photo and said, "This is Rajasthan, did you think it was Gujarat." The user also used hashtags such as #Modi_Go_Back.
The post garnered over 90,000 views at the time of writing this report. It has gone extremely viral on social media platforms with several sharing it with a similar claim.
The picture of the hoarding is being widely shared.
Why is it being shared ?: The prime minister visited Rajasthan's Pushkar and Ajmer on 31 May, to mark the central government's ninth anniversary in power and to garner support for the state's upcoming 2023 Assembly elections.
What is the truth?: Neither was the hoarding put up recently nor is it related to Rajasthan.
The picture of the hoarding dates back to February 2019.
According to several reports, the hoardings were put up in Andhra Pradesh ahead of PM Modi's visit.
How did we find out?: A reverse image search led us to the same picture uploaded on The News Minute's website.
The report mentioned that ahead of PM Modi's visit, hoardings were erected in several places around Guntur and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.
It further stated that hoardings which showed PM Modi hanging his head and the words "Modi No Entry" have been put up.
The report was published on 9 February 2019.
A report published in Times Now added that PM Modi was to address a rally in Guntar as part of the election campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The report was updated on February 2019.
Conclusion: It is clear that an image of old hoarding is being shared with users falsely linking it to PM Modi's recent visit to Rajasthan's Ajmer.
