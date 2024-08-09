Does This Video Show Hindu Family That Was Killed by Muslims in Bangladesh? No!

advertisement
(Trigger Warning: Disturbing visuals/Mentions of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)
A video showing four people with ropes around their necks is being shared on the internet to claim that it shows a Hindu family that was recently murdered in Bangladesh.
What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the video with a caption that said, "An entire Hindu family was wiped out by Islamic jihadists in Bangladesh just because they were Hindus. Where are the eyes of the world? #SaveBangladeshiHindus."
The post had recorded around a ten lakh views on the platform, when this report was being written.
Is the viral claim true?: The video has been circulating since 30 July, which predates the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The video shows four members of a Muslim family, who were found hanging in Brahmanbaria’s Nabinagar.
News reports: We performed a keyword search on Google using the words "family of four found dead in bangladesh" and came across a news report published in BDNews24.
The report said the police recovered dead bodies of a married couple and their two children in Nabinagar, Brahmanbaria.
The deceased were identified as Shohag Mia (32), Jannat Begum (22) and two children Fahima (4) and Tahmida (2).
It mentioned that Shohag had gone to sleep with his wife and children at night. But when other family members didn't see Shohag in the morning, they called him to check on him.
The family members then broke down the door with the help of locals and found dead bodies in the room after they didn't receive a response.
The report quoted ASP Nabinagar Police Station Sirajul Islam as saying, "The bodies of Shohag and one of his daughter was found hanged. His wife Jannat’s body was on the bed beside the dead body of the other daughter."
It further said that a preliminary investigation showed that the incident took place due to a family dispute.
Other sources: A different report in a Bengali newspaper called 'Kaler Kantho' added that Sohag, who was a cloth merchant, had a loan of around four-five takas lakh as per his sister.
The report mentioned that the police believe that Sohag killed his wife and children due to a family dispute and then later died by suicide.
Team WebQoof found a video report published on the official YouTube of 'SOMOY TV' on the incident.
It was posted on 28 July and its title, when translated to English, read, "2 children, husband and wife sleep forever together Nabinagar | Brahmanbaria News | Somoy TV."
What about the video?: We searched on social media platforms in Bengali with words "nabinagar family four death" and found the same video published on a Facebook handle named 'Park Nirob'.
It was posted on 30 July and its caption said, "The death of four members of a family in Brahmanbaria Nabinagar police station is mysterious."
This made it clear that the video has been available on the internet before the political crisis started in Bangladesh following the resignation of Hasina.
Conclusion: This video is being shared with a false communal angle.
